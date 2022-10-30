Abu Dhabi scraps EDE, thermal screening for COVID-19 in public places

Abu Dhabi: The authorities in Abu Dhabi have scrapped the requirement for COVID-19 thermal screening and EDE scanners at malls, commercial, hospitality, event and tourism facilities.

The move comes as COVID-19 precautions are being eased in the UAE.

However, Al Hosn’s green pass is still needed for entry to public places, with a negative PCR test giving 30 days of access.

“Based on the directives of the concerned authorities issued in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, EDE and thermal screening is not required at entry points. Green Pass protocols use remains valid and required at entry points,” DCT Abu Dhabi said in a circular.

Scanners have been used during the COVID-19 pandemic as an additional method for detecting potentially infected people.

The technology can detect infection by measuring electromagnetic waves, which change when the virus’s RNA particles are present in the body.

The decision comes a month after officials announced that wearing face masks indoors is no longer mandatory, while the requirement for outdoor masks was scrapped in February, 2022.

In September 2022, the UAE eased COVID-19 protocols, including increasing the validity of the green card to 30 days, making masks optional in most public places and reducing the isolation period to just five days.

Passengers and crew of cruise ships entering Abu Dhabi were also exempted from presenting the green permit to visit tourist attractions and facilities. They can instead use cards or wristbands issued by cruise ships.