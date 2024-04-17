Names of two more confirmed contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14

Mumbai: Rohit Shetty’s adrenaline-pumping show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 14, is gearing up for a thrilling comeback, and the excitement is palpable! While the official announcement is still awaited, whispers of the show’s star-studded lineup are already sending fans into a frenzy.

The first two confirmed contestants are Abhishek Kumar and Nimrit Kaur Ahulwalia. And now, brace yourselves for more jaw-dropping revelations! We have some interesting scoop on third and fourth confirmed contestants of KKK 14.

Samarth Jurel Confirmed For Khatron Ke Khiladi 14

Samarth Jurel aka Chintu from Bigg Boss 17, is reportedly all set to take on the daring challenges of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14. Pinkvilla confirmed his participation. Sources suggest that Samarth, the wildcard entry of BB 17, is eager to test his mettle under the mentorship of Rohit Shetty.

Gashmeer Mahajani Finalised

Joining the league of daredevils is none other than Gashmeer Mahajani, popularly known for his role in the hit show Imlie. Having been offered the show previously during his stint on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10, Gashmeer is finally seizing the opportunity to conquer his fears. With a green signal from the actor, fans can expect him to add a dash of thrill to the upcoming season.

But the excitement doesn’t end there! A tentative list of potential contestants has also been making rounds. From Mannara Chopra to Ankita Lokhande, and from Shoaib Ibrahim to Helly Shah, the lineup promises a rollercoaster ride of emotions and challenges.

Fans can’t wait to witness their favorite stars push their limits and emerge winners in the heart-stopping adventures of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more updates on Khatron Ke Khiladi 14.