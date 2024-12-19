Abu Dhabi to cover all death-related fees, repatriation costs for expats

Abu Dhabi residents will receive comprehensive support for family member deaths, covering all death-related fees such as certificate issuance, embalming, and repatriation of mortal remains.

The announcement comes following the expansion of the Sanadkom initiative by the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH) on Thursday, December 19.

The initiative, which was launched in January for United Arab Emirates (UAE) nationals, now covers all residents to simplify and facilitate procedures for the deceased’s family, particularly in challenging situations.

أعلنت دائرة الصحة – أبوظبي بالتعاون مع دائرة التمكين الحكومي، عن توسيع نطاق مبادرة "سندكم" لتشمل المقيمين في إمارة أبوظبي. تهدف المبادرة إلى دعم ذوي المتوفي من خلال إتمام جميع الإجراءات المتعلقة بالوفاة.



تعرّف على تفاصيل المبادرة والخدمات التي تشملها. pic.twitter.com/0H7C8iP70T — دائرة الصحة – أبوظبي (@DoHSocial) December 19, 2024

After a death notice, the Sanadkom team offers condolences and support to bereaved families, providing necessary fees and services through text messages, the Abu Dhabi Media Office (ADMO) reported.

In collaboration with the Authority of Social Contribution – Ma’an will cover all fees for issuing death certificates, ambulance transportation, embalming, and repatriating the deceased.

The Sanadkom initiative allows families of deceased individuals to process procedures directly at healthcare facilities in the emirate where the passing occurred.

The doctor-in-charge will assist in completing the report and obtaining necessary permits on behalf of the deceased’s family, obtaining their consent.