Abu Dhabi: Up to Rs 2L fine for unlicensed influencer collaborations

Abu Dhabi: In a significant development, the authorities in Abu Dhabi have imposed a fine of up to Dirham 10,000 (Rs 2,27,666) on companies that fail to obtain the necessary licenses for social media influencer collaboration.

In a circular, the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED) has called upon all licensed businesses within the Emirate to adhere to appropriate controls and conditions when contracting with social media influencers, the Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported.

Also Read Gold prices go up in Dubai: Know rates here

The ADDED outlined three areas of compliance for relevant economic establishments to follow as below:

Social media influencers are required to obtain a department license to engage in advertising services through websites.

Economic establishments are mandated to obtain a permit from ADDED for any advertising, promotional, or marketing activities.

Economic establishments are required to obtain a valid license from ADDED when contracting with influencers and social networking sites.

Non-compliance with these regulations can lead to severe penalties for businesses. The penalty for violations will be determined by a table of violations, ranging from Dirham 3,000 to Dirham 10,000.