Abu Dhabi warns against use of Indian cough syrups

Abu Dhabi: The Department of Health — Abu Dhabi (DoH) confirmed that the four cough syrups manufactured by Haryana-based Maiden Pharmaceuticals Limited (MPL) are not available across all healthcare sectors in the Emirates.

The four cough syrups are Promethazine oral solution BP, Kofexmalin baby cough syrup, Makoff Baby and MaGrip n Cold.

The Department on Friday called on all community members who may have obtained the products not to use them and to seek medical help in case of side effects following the usage of any.

Also Read Jaishankar speaks to Gambian counterpart on cough syrup deaths

The cough syrups manufactured by India’s Maiden Pharmaceuticals have reportedly caused the death of 66 children in the Gambia, Africa.

The Department of Health — Abu Dhabi (DoH) has confirmed that these four products by Maiden Pharmaceuticals Limited are not available across all healthcare sector in the Emirate as they contain contaminated ingredients, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). pic.twitter.com/wBLNlBQRSU — دائرة الصحة – أبوظبي (@DoHSocial) October 14, 2022

On October 5, 2022, World Health Organization (WHO) report said the drugs may be linked to deaths.

Also Read Govt panel to study WHO reports on child deaths linked to Indian syrups

“Laboratory analysis of samples of each of the four products confirms that they contain unacceptable amounts of diethylene glycol and ethylene glycol as contaminants. To date, these four products have been identified in Gambia but may have been distributed, through informal markets, to other countries or regions,” the WHO said in the alert.

"WHO has today issued a medical product alert for four contaminated medicines identified in #Gambia that have been potentially linked with acute kidney injuries and 66 deaths among children. The loss of these young lives is beyond heartbreaking for their families"-@DrTedros — World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) October 5, 2022

On Saturday, October 8, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, took to Twitter and wrote, “@WHO stands with the people and government of #Gambia and continues to assist in addressing the tragic deaths potentially linked to pediatric medicines. We appreciate @BarrowPresident’s commitment to strengthen the regulatory system and lab capacity.”

.@WHO stands with the people and government of #Gambia and continues to assist in addressing the tragic deaths potentially linked to pediatric medicines. We appreciate @BarrowPresident’s commitment to strengthen the regulatory system and lab capacity.https://t.co/1AjNhmoHom — Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) October 8, 2022

On October 11, India launched an investigation and halted all production at the New Delhi-based company.

Anil Vij, home minister in the northern Indian state of Haryana, said authorities have inspected the Maiden facility four times this month and found 12 violations of good practice.

Also Read India in touch with Gambia over deaths linked to cough syrup

Naresh Kumar Goyal, chief executive of Maiden declined to comment.

He told Reuters on October 6 that the company was trying to find out what happened in Gambia.

Maiden says on its website that it sells products at home and exports to countries in Asia, Africa and Latin America.

India said only the cough syrup was approved for export to Gambia, although the World Health Organization says the medicines may have gone elsewhere through unofficial markets.