Abu Dhabi’s BAPS Hindu mandir to open ‘The Fairy Tale’ show for visitors on Sept 13

Abu Dhabi: The Bochasanwasi Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPS) Hindu temple, the first in Abu Dhabi (UAE) is set to launch ‘The Fairly Tale’, a one-of-its kind immersive show for showcasing the incredible journey of temple, right from its inception to its emergence as ‘spiritual oasis of global harmony’.

The grand premier of the immersive show was held on September 9 at the BAPS Hindu Temple, where it recreated its incredible journey via visuals, lighting shows and artistry.

It will be thrown open to visitors from September 13 and devotees can witness the extravagant show by purchasing tickets.Pujya Brahmavihari Swami, the Head of BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi shared his views on the inaugural event and said: “We are deeply honoured to unveil ‘The Fairy Tale’, which not only celebrates the Mandir’s ‘incredible journey’ but also everyone’s ‘inner journey’.

“The inaugural event of ‘The Fairy Tale’ saw a gathering of more than 250 eminent guests, including religious heads and UAE government officials and dignitaries.Satish Kumar Sivan, Consul General of India in Dubai said: “The true Fairy Tale is the construction of the Swaminarayan Temple here in Abu Dhabi. The tag line quite captures the essence of the story of the mandir. It is incredible and impossible, and it is more real, than real can ever be.

Watch the video here

The grand premiere of the one-of-a-kind, immersive show, “The Fairy Tale,” was held on 9 September 2024 at the BAPS Hindu Mandir, Abu Dhabi, attended by over 250 guests comprising of UAE leaders, dignitaries and well-wishers.



Open to all from 13th September 2024 pic.twitter.com/I5J7sk2DAj — BAPS Hindu Mandir (@AbuDhabiMandir) September 10, 2024

“Mugheer Khamis Al Khaili, Chairman of the Department of Community Developmnent who ceremonially inaugurated the show with Pujya Swami Brahmaviharidas said: “This immersive experience truly summarises the values of tolerance and harmony which are very dear to our nation and very important in this world. It is incredible, inspiring, and extraordinary.

Yogesh Mehta, Vice-Chairman of BAPS Hindu Mandir said: “The Fairy Tale Show is soothing, spiritual and ahead of its time. It offers both spiritual and educational content. Its visuals, artistry, and the portrayal of the temple’s journey are groundbreaking. A state-of-the-art production, that will be a feast to the eyes and hearts of the visitors.”

The Fairy Tale Immersive Show has been created by BAPS Hindu Mandir, supported by VFS Global and will be managed and operated by Utsav Events.

The immersive show is the result of over three months of creative concepts, scripting, visualizations, animations and meticulous designing by an in-house BAPS Team of swamis and volunteers with selfless assistance by professional audio-visual experts. It has been brought to life using 20 video projectors and cutting-edge surround sound experience.