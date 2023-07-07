Abusive words against PM not sedition but derogatory: Karnataka HC

Kalaburgi: In a major decision, the Karnataka High Court on Friday held that abusive words against the Prime Minister can be derogatory and irresponsible, but do not amount to sedition.

Sedition charges were slapped against the Shaheen School management following the performance of a play against the Citizenship Amendment Act and NRC by students on January 21, 2020 at the school premises in Bidar city. The incident had become a national news.

The court has quashed the case of sedition against the school management, including Allauddin, Abdul Khaleq, Mohammad Bilal and Mohammad Mehatab, and all members of the school management.

A bench headed by Justice Hemanth Chamdangaudar in Kalaburgi held that the charges made under IPC’s Section 153 (A) for causing disharmony between religious groups are not substantiated.

“The utterance of abusive words against the Prime Minister… should be hit with footwear is not only derogatory but irresponsible. The constructive criticism of the government is allowed but the constitutional functionaries can’t be insulted for having taken a policy decision for which certain section of people may have objection,” the bench stated.

