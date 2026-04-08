Abusive YouTube comment on actress Renu Desai reel lands Guntur man in trouble

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad Cybercrime Police arrested a Guntur resident for posting an abusive and offensive comment on actress Renu Desai’s YouTube reel, police said on Wednesday, April 8.

The accused, identified as Chennaiah Runjala, was apprehended at his residence in Guntur and brought to the Cybercrime Police Station at Gachibowli for questioning.

According to police, the accused frequently watched reels on YouTube during his free time and had recently posted an objectionable comment from his account after viewing a reel featuring Renu Desai.

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During verification, the accused produced his mobile phone, through which the comment had been posted, the police said.The Cybercrime Police advised social media users to maintain responsible online behaviour and refrain from posting abusive, defamatory or offensive content, warning that such posts could attract legal action under relevant provisions of law.