YouTuber Komali dies by suicide over relationship dispute with another YouTuber

Hyderabad: A 21-year-old Telugu YouTuber, Komali, allegedly died by suicide in the Raidurgam Police Station limits on Monday, February 23, over relationship differences with her former partner.

A native of Visakhapatnam, she reportedly had been in a relationship with another YouTuber and software engineer, Nikhil Reddy, for the last three years. However, their separation had left Komali seriously distressed. She had even attempted suicide at the time, but her relatives intervened and counselled her.

The YouTuber had reportedly called Reddy recently when they argued again over marriage. Following the dispute, on Monday, Komali hanged herself using a saree while no one else was in the house.

Also Read Man stabbed to death in Hyderabad’s Moosapet

The police were informed on Tuesday, February 24, after her mother filed a complaint at the Raidurgam Police Station. A case has been registered, and investigations are ongoing, the police said.

The officials have since shifted her body to Osmania Hospital for a postmortem.

Komali was studying a Bachelor of Science at Mallareddy University and made YouTube videos in her free time. She was staying at Chitrapuri Colony in Manikonda with her relatives.