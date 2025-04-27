ABVP burns Palestinian flag, chants pro-Israel slogans in JNU

In a blatant Islamophobic act, members of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) burnt a Palestinian flag inside the campus on Saturday, April 26, while chanting slogans in support of Israel.

A video has emerged where the Hindutva student group snatch the flag from a student and proceeds to burn it.

In a blatant Islamophobic act, members of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) burnt a Palestinian flag inside the campus on Saturday, April 26, while chanting slogans in support of Israel.



A video has emerged where the Hindutva… pic.twitter.com/yA4lis7Xmg — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) April 27, 2025

Several student organisations have condemned the ABVP, demanding that the university take strong action against them.

In a statement, the Fraternity Movement called the burning of the Palestinian flag supporting Israel’s military operation that has so far killed over 50,000 Palestinians, a majority being women and children.

“This act reflects their allegiance to a genocidal regime responsible for the massacre of thousands of Palestinians. Through this Islamophobic and hateful act, ABVP is attempting to incite violence and communal tension on campus. Such actions are a direct attack on the peace, harmony, and inclusive spirit of the university community,” said Fraternity Movement.

Muslim Students Federation (MSF) issued a statement saying, “We do not seek validation from those who profit from hatred. Burning the flag of a people struggling against oppression does not make you stronger, it only reveals the emptiness of your politics.”

Also Read UP electricity department worker dismissed for waving Palestine flag on Eid

“In the reckless race for political power, hatred has been weaponised. But now it spirals beyond control, threatening everyone, including its creators. MSF-JNU stands unwaveringly against Islamophobia, xenophobia, and all forms of bigotry,” the statement added.

Another student organisation, All India Students Association (AISA), called ABVP’s action “a glorification of genocide.”

“Such behaviour is not only morally repugnant but also a blatant incitement to hatred and violence. The deliberate desecration of a national symbol and the glorification of genocide are indefensible acts that violate the principles of humanity and dignity. This display of bigotry and aggression has no place in a democratic society,” read a statement by AISA.