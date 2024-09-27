ABVP, NSUI compete as DUSU elections kick off today

New Delhi: The Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) elections have begun. Voting started on Friday morning in various colleges and departments of Delhi University.

During this time, the administration, along with police, made strong security arrangements outside colleges and departments.

The main competition in these elections is between ABVP (Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad) and NSUI (National Students’ Union of India). However, left-leaning student organisations have also fielded their candidates in the DUSU elections.

In these elections, student organisations have appealed for fairness and transparency.

NSUI has urged the Delhi University administration and the Delhi Police to ensure impartiality and transparency in these polls.

Voting has already begun in morning colleges, while in evening colleges, it will start later in the day.

The results of the elections are expected to be announced on Saturday, September 28, but the court has currently halted the vote-counting process.

The court has said that the election results will not be declared until the candidates contesting the elections remove their posters and hoardings from public places.

NSUI has also requested the university administration, local authorities, and Delhi Police to maintain neutrality during the elections. Varun Chaudhary, the national president of NSUI, said that their organisation is committed to making Delhi University a violence-free campus.

On the other hand, ABVP has accused NSUI of jeopardising the safety of students at Delhi University. ABVP claims that students are being lured with various offers.

NSUI has fielded Raunak Khatri for the post of president, Yash Nandal for vice president, Namrata Jef Meena for secretary, and Lokesh Chaudhary for joint secretary.

Voting for the DUSU elections is taking place on September 27.

In the 2023 elections, ABVP won three out of four seats in Delhi University.

ABVP performed exceptionally well, winning the posts of president, secretary, and joint secretary, while NSUI managed to win the post of vice president.

This year, ABVP has nominated Rishabh Chaudhary for president, Bhanu Pratap Singh for vice president, Mitravinda Karna for secretary, and Aman Kapasia for joint secretary.