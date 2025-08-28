ABVP protests at Mahindra University over drug use claims, demand VC’s arrest

Hyderabad: Students of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) staged a protest at Mahindra University, Bahadurpally, alleging rampant drug consumption inside the campus.

The student union claimed that the university management had failed to take action despite the issue being flagged several times. They demanded that the university’s license be revoked and its vice chancellor be arrested.

On August 26, Telangana’s Elite Action Group for Drug Law Enforcement (EAGLE) initiated an investigation against 50 Mahindra University students for alleged ganja consumption. A four-member gang was arrested for supplying drugs, and around 1.15 kilograms of ganja as well as 47 grams of OG weed were seized.

The accused persons are 21-year-old Neveille Tongbram from Manipur, 24-year-old Ambati Ganesh, 26-year-old Boosa Shiva Kumar, and 21-year-old Mohd Ashar Jawed Khan, a student of Mahindra University.

Around 28 grams of OG weed was purchased for Rs. 30,000 and sold to students at Rs 2,500 per packet. “These packets were distributed in hostels and at private gatherings. Ashar maintained a list of student consumers,” said the senior official.

The following day, the university released a statement saying it had a zero-tolerance policy against drug usage.

“We have a zero tolerance policy towards any actions that contravene the law or jeopardize the safety and wellbeing of the student community. We reiterate that any individuals found guilty of violating these rules will face strict punitive action as per university regulations and applicable legal provisions,” vice chancellor Dr Yajulu Medury released a statement on Wednesday.