Zero tolerance on drugs: Mahindra University after 50 students under probe

Hyderabad: A day after the Telangana narcotics department initiated an investigation against 50 Mahindra University students of alleged ganja consumption in Hyderabad, the university said it follows a zero-tolerance policy against drug usage.

“We have a zero tolerance policy towards any actions that contravene the law or jeopardize the safety and wellbeing of the student community. We reiterate that any individuals found guilty of violating these rules will face strict punitive action as per university regulations and applicable legal provisions,” vice chancellor Dr Yajulu Medury released a statement on Wednesday, August 27.

In a major drug bust in Hyderabad, 50 students of Mahindra University are under investigation after the Telangana police ‘EAGLE’ arrested a four-member gang for supplying drugs to them. Around 1.15 kilograms of ganja and 47 grams of OG weed were seized.

The drugs were sold in small packets at Rs 2,500 each. “These packets were distributed in hostels and at private gatherings,” said the senior official.

Dr Medury said the university condemned the possession and use of drugs by students and is deeply concerned over the recent activities. He said the university will fully cooperate with the investigation.