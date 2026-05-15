AC short circuit causes fire in apartment at Yousufguda

The fire occurred at Viswa Vihar Landmark Constructions at 2:28 AM and two fire engines area deployed at the apartment to douse the fire.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 15th May 2026 10:03 am IST
Firefighters inspecting the aftermath of a fire in a building filled with debris and burnt materials. Eme.
Fire department staff inspects the apartment

Hyderabad: A fire broke out on the fifth floor of an apartment in Hyderabad’s Yousufguda early on Friday, May 15, triggering panic among residents.

The fire occurred at Viswa Vihar Landmark Constructions at 2:28 AM. Two fire engines were deployed to douse the fire.

Speaking to Siasat.com, an official from the Telangana fire control room said, “The fire broke out at 2:28 due to short circuit in the AC compressor.”

Subhan Bakery

Officials from the fire department are trying to gather more information from the residents regarding the incident.

No injuries or casualties were reported in the incident.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 15th May 2026 10:03 am IST

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