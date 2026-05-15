AC short circuit causes fire in apartment at Yousufguda

Hyderabad: A fire broke out on the fifth floor of an apartment in Hyderabad’s Yousufguda early on Friday, May 15, triggering panic among residents.

The fire occurred at Viswa Vihar Landmark Constructions at 2:28 AM. Two fire engines were deployed to douse the fire.

Speaking to Siasat.com, an official from the Telangana fire control room said, “The fire broke out at 2:28 due to short circuit in the AC compressor.”

Officials from the fire department are trying to gather more information from the residents regarding the incident.

No injuries or casualties were reported in the incident.