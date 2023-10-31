ACB arrests 2 Telangana power utility engineers for bribery

Hyderabad: Anti-Corruption Bureau sleuths arrested two official of TSSPDCL for demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs. 20,000 from a person at their office at Gachibowli on Tuesday.

The accused officers, Ande Ramu, additional division engineer working at ADE (OP) Gachibowli circle demanded the bribe through Veeramala Somnath, sub-engineer working at same office from Sandeep Kumar, a private electrical contractor, to verify and forward the electric meter estimation file.

The tainted amount was recovered from the possession of Somnath who had kept it in his office table drawer. The ACB arrested Ramu and Somnath. Both of them were produced before the Additional Special Judge for SPE and ACB cases court Nampally.