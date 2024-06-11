ACB gets custody of two accused in Rs 700-crore sheep scam

Hyderabad: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials have been granted three-day custody of the two accused arrested on May 31 in connection with the Rs 700-crore sheep scam.

The accused, Sabavath Ramchander, CEO of the Telangana State Livestock Development Agency, and Gundamaraju Kalyan Kumar, Officer on Special Duty to former minister for Animal Husbandry Talasani Srinivas Yadav, were arrested for procedural violations in the procurement of sheep and involving brokers in the process.

The questioning of the accused began on Monday. They were escorted from Chanchalguda jail to an office in Banjara Hills for interrogation. The ACB custody will end on Wednesday.

The two officials are accused of instructing all district joint directors of the Animal Husbandry Department to facilitate the misappropriation of government funds by private individuals. According to the ACB, Ramchander was the Managing Director of the Telangana State Sheep and Goat Development Cooperative Federation Limited when the alleged misappropriation occurred.

The investigation aims to uncover the extent of the involvement and the mechanisms used to divert government funds, shedding light on one of the largest scams in recent years.