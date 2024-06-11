Telangana govt suspends top official accused in sheep distribution scam

Hyderabad: State government has placed former managing director of Telangana sheep and goat development co-operative federation limited, Sabavath Ramchander, under suspension for his alleged role in the sheep distribution scam.

An order was issued to that effect by the additional director of veterinary and animal husbandry department on Tuesday.

His suspension came into effect from May 31, the day of his detention, and he will be under suspension until termination of all proceedings relating to the criminal charges pending against him. It has further been ordered that during the period of suspension orders remain in force, he will not be able to leave the headquarters without obtaining the prior permission from the government.

The ACB had arrested Ramchander, who was acting as the chief executive officer of Telangana Livestock Development Agency in connection with the scam, and he will be on judicial remand till June 14.