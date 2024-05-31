Telangana sheep distribution scam: OSD to BRS minister, another top official held

Hyderabad: Telangana ACB officials have made two more arrests in connection with the ongoing investigation into the alleged “sheep distribution scam” on Friday.

Sablavath Ramchander, CEO, Telangana Livestock Development Corporation, who was the former managing director of Telangana State Sheep and Goat Development Cooperative Federation, and Gundamaraju Kalyan Kumar, former OSD to the then animal husbandry minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav, were arrested for allegedly colluding with intermediaries and causing a loss to the State’s exchequer by using fraudulent means and allegedly misappropriating funds to the tune of Rs 2.1 crore.

The two officials have been accused of instructing their subordinates to enable misappropriation of funds, by perpetrating irregularities in the selection, purchase and delivery of sheep units to the beneficiaries.

Major irregularities, such as the fabrication of invoices and the duplication of ear tags, as well as the improper usage of ambulances, two-wheelers, and other vehicles for the transportation of sheep were reported in the Comptroller and Auditor General’s report in February. Four officials were arrested in connection with the investigation at the time.

It can also be recalled that government documents and files of the animal husbandry department were found damaged and gone missing on December 10, 2023, at a time when the transition of power was happening in the state.

The two officials arrested on Friday were produced before the additional special judge for the ACB cases in the Nampally court and sent for judicial remand.