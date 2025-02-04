ACB Hyderabad registers 19 cases in January

Hyderabad: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) in Hyderabad registered 19 cases in January including 10 trap cases, one case of disproportionate assets, three criminal misconduct cases and three regular and discreet enquiries.

According to reports, a total of 17 public servants including three outsourcing employees and private individuals were arrested and remanded to judicial custody. A total of Rs 1,45,000 was seized in trap cases across various departments including education, revenue, home, finance, animal husbandry, and health and family welfare.

Additionally, in a disproportionate assets case involving the tribal welfare department assets worth Rs 65,50,000 were uncovered.

The ACB encourages general public to report bribery incidents by calling the toll-free number 1064.

In 2024, Telangana ACB registered a total of 152 cases, in which 223 accused were arrested. Among them were 129 trap cases involving the arrest of 200 accused (159 government servants), 11 disproportionate assets cases against government servants, and 12 cases of criminal misconduct by government servants in which 18 were arrested.

In the trap cases booked in 2024, Telangana ACB seized a total of Rs 82,78,000, of which Rs 64,80,000 has been reimbursed to the complainants. Properties worth Rs 97,42,67,000 of the accused in disproportionate assets cases were attached in 2024.

In 2024, Telangana ACB also conducted 11 regular enquiries into allegations of corruption, and 29 surprise checks were conducted on various offices.

The Bureau has obtained 105 sanction for prosecution orders from the government and filed charge-sheets.









