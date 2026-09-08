ACB nabs engineer of Quality Control Cell accepting Rs 10K bribe

Hyderabad: The Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Tuesday, September 8, caught a deputy executive engineer of the Quality Control Cell, Musheerabad Division, red-handed while allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 10,000 from a complainant.

According to the ACB, the accused officer, Sai Ram, demanded and accepted the bribe in return for extending an official favour to the complainant.

The demand was allegedly made when the complainant, who already had a quality control certificate for contract work, sought another one for a second contract job.

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ACB officials of City Range-1 trapped the officer and recovered the entire bribe amount of Rs 10,000 from his possession at his instance.

The ACB said the officer had improperly and dishonestly performed his official duty to obtain an undue advantage.

The accused officer is being produced before the First Additional Special Judge for SPE & ACB Cases, Nampally, for judicial remand. The case is under investigation.