ACB nabs Khammam sub-registrar, document writer for Rs 30K bribe

Hyderabad: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Monday, May 26, caught the sub-registrar of Khammam Rural and a private document writer red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 30,000.

The accused has been identified as Jekki Aruna, Puchakayala Venkatesh.

According to reports, the bribe was taken to process the registration of a gift deed for a 2,700-square-yard property in Thallampadu village, favouring the complainant’s son. Officials said the sub-registrar had initially demanded Rs 50,000 but later agreed to accept Rs 30,000 through the document writer, who collected the cash inside the complainant’s vehicle parked at the sub-registrar office premises.

The ACB recovered the full amount and confirmed bribe-handling through a chemical test on the document writer. Both accused have been arrested and produced before the special judge.

Further investigation is ongoing.

Telangana ACB advises citizens to discourage bribery and contact toll free number 1064 for complaints. It can also be contacted through its website and social media platforms, i.e., WhatsApp (9440446106), Facebook (Telangana ACB), and X/formerly Twitter (@TelanganaACB).