ACB nabs Khammam sub-registrar, document writer for Rs 30K bribe

The bribe was taken to process the registration of a gift deed for a 2,700-square-yard property in Thallampadu village.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Tamreen Sultana  |   Published: 26th May 2025 5:13 pm IST
Telangana ACB emblem
Telangana ACB

Hyderabad: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Monday, May 26, caught the sub-registrar of Khammam Rural and a private document writer red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 30,000.

The accused has been identified as Jekki Aruna, Puchakayala Venkatesh.

According to reports, the bribe was taken to process the registration of a gift deed for a 2,700-square-yard property in Thallampadu village, favouring the complainant’s son. Officials said the sub-registrar had initially demanded Rs 50,000 but later agreed to accept Rs 30,000 through the document writer, who collected the cash inside the complainant’s vehicle parked at the sub-registrar office premises.

MS Creative School

The ACB recovered the full amount and confirmed bribe-handling through a chemical test on the document writer. Both accused have been arrested and produced before the special judge.

Further investigation is ongoing.

Telangana ACB advises citizens to discourage bribery and contact toll free number 1064 for complaints. It can also be contacted through its website and social media platforms, i.e., WhatsApp (9440446106), Facebook (Telangana ACB), and X/formerly Twitter (@TelanganaACB).

Lakdikapul Gated Community
St Josephs
Germanten Hospital
Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Tamreen Sultana  |   Published: 26th May 2025 5:13 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Crime updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button