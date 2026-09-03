ACB nabs two govt officials for bribery in Bhadradri Kothagudem

The accused officers were identified as Banoth Ravi Kumar, a Forest Beat Officer at Kachanapally and in-charge of Ramanujagudem Beat and Patan Sadiq Khan.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published:
Banoth Ravi Kumar and Patan Sadiq Khan
Banoth Ravi Kumar and Patan Sadiq Khan arrested fro bribery in Kothagudem

Hyderabad: The Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Thursday, September 3, arrested two forest officials in Bhadradri Kothagudem district for accepting a bribe worth Rs 30,000 from a farmer to stop obstructing his land.

The accused officers were identified as Banoth Ravi Kumar, a Forest Beat Officer at Kachanapally and in-charge of Ramanujagudem Beat and Patan Sadiq Khan.

According to the ACB, Kumar asked the complainant to hand over the money to Khan, saying that he would collect it from Khan.

One tap — then press “Add” on Google Add Siasat as a preferred source on Google
Subhan Bakery

Based on the complaint, the ACB recovered the amount from Khan after conducting a chemical test on his hands, which returned positive.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published:

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Crime updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button