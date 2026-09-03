ACB nabs two govt officials for bribery in Bhadradri Kothagudem

Hyderabad: The Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Thursday, September 3, arrested two forest officials in Bhadradri Kothagudem district for accepting a bribe worth Rs 30,000 from a farmer to stop obstructing his land.

The accused officers were identified as Banoth Ravi Kumar, a Forest Beat Officer at Kachanapally and in-charge of Ramanujagudem Beat and Patan Sadiq Khan.

According to the ACB, Kumar asked the complainant to hand over the money to Khan, saying that he would collect it from Khan.

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Based on the complaint, the ACB recovered the amount from Khan after conducting a chemical test on his hands, which returned positive.