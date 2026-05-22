ACB raids Malkajgiri Dy Collector’s house in disproportionate assets case

Hyderabad: The Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Friday, May 22, raided the house of Medchal Malkajgiri Deputy Collector’s house in connection with a disproportionate assets case.

The Deputy Collector is also accused of providing government land to private individuals. Further details regarding the raid are awaited.

ACB raid against HMWSSB OFFICIAL

The Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Tuesday, May 19, raided the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board’s (HMWSSB) general manager’s residence in connection with a disproportionate assets case worth Rs 100 crore.

The accused was identified as Kumar, and the raid is being conducted at his house in Mallapur and seven other locations. As part of the investigation, the ACB has seized Rs 1.05 crore in cash from Kumar’s residence.

According to reports, Kumar had three flats in a gated community in Hyderabad, six open plots on the city outskirts, and around three acres of land in Nizamabad. The ACB said that the raids are continuing.