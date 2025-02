Hyderabad: The Telangana Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Friday, February 6, raided the house of deputy transport commissioner Puppala Srinivas in Hanamkonda.

The ACB also raided the residences of his relatives in Jagtial. Srinivas is accused of amassing wealth illegally.

The raids are led by Karimnagar deputy superintendent of police Ramanamurthy.

More details awaited.