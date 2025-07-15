ACB raids retd Irrigation ENC’s Banjara Hills residence, takes him into custody

Hyderabad: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has taken into custody retired Engineer-in-Chief of the Irrigation Department, Chetti Muralidhar Rao, in connection with a case involving disproportionate assets.

ACB officials detained Rao at his residence in Banjara Hills, Hyderabad. Simultaneous raids were conducted at 10 different locations across Hyderabad, Karimnagar, and Zaheerabad as part of the ongoing investigation.

Sources said that the action was taken following concrete evidence suggesting the accumulation of assets beyond known sources of income. Further details are awaited as the probe continues.