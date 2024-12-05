ACB raids uncover corruption at Telangana RTA check posts

Hyderabad: In a major crackdown on corruption, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) conducted surprise raids on Regional Transport Authority (RTA) check posts across Telangana on Wednesday.

Raids were carried out simultaneously at the Bhoraj Check Post in Adilabad, Vishnupuram Check Post in Nalgonda, and Alampur Check Post in Gadwal by seven ACB teams.

During the operation, unaccounted cash totaling Rs. 1,78,300 was seized:

Rs. 62,500 from Bhoraj Check Post

Rs. 86,600 from Vishnupuram Check Post

Rs. 29,200 from Alampur Check Post

Along with the seizure of cash, the teams uncovered several irregularities in the functioning of the check posts.

The ACB announced that a detailed report on the findings would be submitted to the government, along with recommendations for strict action against officials involved in misconduct.