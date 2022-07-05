ACB raids Zameer Ahmed Khan’s residence

Bengaluru: Congress supporters raise slogans outside Congress MLA Zameer Ahmed Khan's residence during a raid by Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) sleuths, in Bengaluru, Tuesday, July 5, 2022. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak) Bengaluru: A car comes out of Congress MLA Zameer Ahmed Khan's residence during a raid by Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) sleuths, in Bengaluru, Tuesday, July 5, 2022. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak) Bengaluru: Congress supporters raise slogans outside the Congress MLA Zameer Ahmed Khan's residence during a raid by Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) sleuths, in Bengaluru, Tuesday, July 5, 2022. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak) Bengaluru: Police at the entrance of the Congress MLA Zameer Ahmed Khan's residence during a raid by Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) sleuths, in Bengaluru, Tuesday, July 5, 2022. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)