ACB summons KTR in Formula E race case

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashrta Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) has been summoned by the Telangana Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) for questioning in the Formula E race case, on January 6, at 10 am.

Earlier on December 31, the Telangana High Court had extended the stay on his arrest in connection with the case, directing the ACB not to arrest KTR until a verdict is pronounced on his plea.

Nevertheless, The court has permitted the investigation to proceed.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has also summoned KTR to appear for questioning on January 7 in connection with the Formula E case, over alleged money laundering charges over financial irregularities in the Formula E race.

The ED has also summoned special chief secretary Arvind Kumar and former chief engineer (CE) of the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) BLN Reddy for questioning in the same case, directing them to appear on January 8 and January 9 respectively.

Formula E Race Case

The Formula E case was registered by the Telangana ACB, based on a complaint by Principal Secretary Dana Kishore. In his complaint, he alleged financial irregularities of over Rs 54.88 crore, in payments between HMDA and UK-based Formula-E Operations Limited (FEO).

The ACB registered the FIR under Sections 13(1)(A) and 13(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, along with Sections 409 and 120(B) of the Indian Penal Code.

Following the ACB case, the ED registered an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) under the PMLA, against KTR, Arvind Kumar and BLN Reddy.

As per the original tripartite agreement in the Formula E race in Hyderabad, signed in October 2022 between the Telangana government, FEO, and event sponsor Ace Nxt Gen Pvt Ltd, the government’s role was limited to providing infrastructure and civic amenities for the race.

However, there are allegations that HMDA transferred funds despite not being a direct party to the agreement.