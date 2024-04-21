ACB Telangana creates X account as complaints mount over corrupt officials

Hyderabad: In response to several complaints being posted online, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) headed by director general CV Anand created its X (formerly Twitter) account for the government wing, which keeps an eye on malfeasance. The ACB account was created two days ago and had 370 followers within 48 hours.

The new X account attracted a response from the general public in Telangana, and followers of the ACB’s X account were posting complaints about corrupt activities in different government offices of Telangana.

A netizen, Mohammed Feroz, posted to the ACB twitter account that there a lot of corruption at the ROad Transport Authority (RTA) Khairatabad office. “A lot of bribes are being taken in RTO Khairatabad by brokers, please keep an eye on it (sic),” he said.

Also Read Telangana ACB refuses to provide data on corruption cases under RTI

Another person using the handle @Javeedkgn complained about RTO officials at Sangareddy allegedly taking bribes. He said a particular officer was earning Rs. 75,000 a day nearly illegally. However, the ACB officials asked people not to report complaints to its X handle and instead call the toll free number 1064 or 9440446106 or advised them to send emails to dg_acb@telangana.gov.in.

ACB officials said if people post complaints about corruption on X, corrupt officials will get alerted. The ACB Telangana since the beginning of the year have trapped around 50 officials of different government departments in bribery cases.