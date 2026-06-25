ACB uncovers Rs 87 lakh assets from Karimnagar excise official

Hyderabad: The Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Wednesday, June 24, registered a disproportionate assets case against Prohibition and Excise Inspector of Karimnagar Urban, Gundeti Ramu, for allegedly acquiring assets by indulging in unlawful practices and dubious means during his service.

Previously, on March 17, a criminal misconduct case had been registered against the accused officer in relation to which raids were conducted at his rental house in Jagtial’s Bhavani Nagar.

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During the raid officials found net cash of Rs 20 lakh, bank balance of Rs. 29 lakh, bank balance of Rs 16 lakh in his father’s account and other articles worth Rs 11 lakh. One open plot in Karimnagar town worth Rs 6 lakh, commercial land in Sircilla worth Rs 2 lakh was also found. All property is worth Rs. 87,44,629.

However, market value of the immovable properties is expected to be much higher than the document value. Searches are still going on and further investigation is in progress.



