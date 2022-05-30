Access Foundation donates ambulance to MANUU

Hyderabad: Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) has received a Tata Winger Ambulance provided by Access Foundation (AF), Hyderabad during medical emergencies.

Prof. Syed Ainul Hasan, Vice-Chancellor, MANUU thanked Anees Ayesha, President, AF after receiving the ambulance keys from Syed Salman Uddin, Operations Manager, AF in a ceremony held on May 27. He also thanked all those who were involved in this process.

The foundation is a Hyderabad-based NGO working in the field of education, health and empowerment with the motto of “spreading wellness, hope and happiness.”