Access Foundation donates ambulance to MANUU

Published: 30th May 2022 9:32 pm IST
Maulana Azad National Urdu University, Hyderabad.

Hyderabad: Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) has received a Tata Winger Ambulance provided by Access Foundation (AF), Hyderabad  during medical emergencies.

Prof. Syed Ainul Hasan, Vice-Chancellor, MANUU thanked  Anees Ayesha, President, AF after receiving the ambulance keys from  Syed Salman Uddin, Operations Manager, AF in a ceremony held on May 27. He also thanked all those who were involved in this process.

The foundation is a Hyderabad-based NGO working in the field of education, health and empowerment with the motto of “spreading wellness, hope and happiness.”

