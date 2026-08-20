Accident victim dies in hospital, kin protest in Rangareddy

Hyderabad: A young man undergoing treatment for injuries sustained in a hit-and-run accident died at the LIMS Hospital, Shamshabad, in the Rangareddy district on Thursday, August 20.

Reports suggest that the car that hit the victim, Sai, was driven by a minor son of a public representative from the Shadnagar area. The minor lost control of the wheel and fled the scene after hitting Sai.

Locals had rushed the injured man to the LIMS Hospital in Shamshabad.

Crowds gathered outside the LIMS Hospital in Shamshabad, Rangareddy, after Sai, a road accident victim, died on Thursday, August 20. His family and friends alleged that Sai died due to police negligence. pic.twitter.com/wFMPJeS3s9 — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) August 20, 2026

Hearing the news of his death, Sai’s relatives and friends reached the hospital in large numbers and started protesting. They alleged that he died in the accident due to police negligence.

Videos from the protest show huge crowds barging into the hospital, demanding justice for the deceased.