Accommodation crisis hits government degree colleges in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Accommodation problems have plagued three government degree colleges situated in Hyderabad’s Old City, resulting in poor facilities and depriving many of a fair chance to pursue higher education.

Government Degree and PG College for Women in Hussainialam and the government degree colleges in Falaknuma and Chanchalguda are facing an acute shortage of hostel rooms, as more and more students choose to study here.

According to Mohd Muneer, a social worker from Fateh Darwaza, the students mainly belong to lower-income families. “Women are finally coming forward to pursue higher education. The concerned public representatives should put in more effort to provide accommodation for the institution,” he tells Siasat.com.

Government Degree and PG College for Women in Hussainialam is one of the oldest colleges, established in 1984. It has 1300 students under its undergraduate programmes, and many are pursuing post-graduate courses. The college offers a wide variety of courses, ranging from arts, sciences and commerce.

Being the only women’s government college in Old City, it draws a large number of applicants annually.

The government degree colleges in Falaknuma and Chanchalguda do not have buildings of their own and are run from junior colleges on a shift basis.

Siasat.com spoke to Majlis Bachao Tehreek (MBT) spokesperson Amjedullah Khan pointed out that the colleges have suffered a significant drop in student enrollment. “Because these colleges are unable to provide basic amenities like hostel facilities, proper classrooms and laboratories, students are hesitant to come,” he said.

“Last academic year, the government degree colleges at Falaknuma and Chanchalguda saw 607 and 454 admissions respectively,” he said.