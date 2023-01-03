Accused in Udaipur murder case produced in NIA court

Jaipur: The accused in the brutal killing of Udaipur tailor Kanhaiya Lal at his shop in June 22, were produced in the special NIA court here on Tuesday amid tight security, after the charge sheet was filed.

The NIA court ordered extension of judicial custody of all the accused till January 10, when it will pronounce its order on cognisance. After the order, a copy of the challan will be given to these accused by the court.

In the charge sheet, the NIA has booked 9 persons including Gaus Mohammad and Mohd Riyaz Attari under Sections 302 (34), 452, 153, 295 of the Indian Penal Code and Sections 16, 18 and 20 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in the incident that took place on June 28, 2022. Apart from this, Salman and Abu Ibrahim of Karachi have been accused of criminal conspiracy and declared absconders.

The NIA team reached Jaipur from Ajmer jail along with the accused.