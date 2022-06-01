Ace of Space: Hyderabad’s Salman Zaidi gets engaged

Hyderabad: Winner of Ace of Space season 2 Salman Zaidi recently got engaged to Zeba Hassan, a make-up artist from Hyderabad. The intimate ceremony took place at the lavish Taj Falaknuma Palace on February 26. The 25-year-old social media influencer and model took to his Instagram on Sunday to announce the same. Sharing a picture of himself along with his ladylove, Salman captioned,’ vers l’infini et au-delà ( To infinity and beyond!)❤️ #zaidiarmy’.

Zeba too took to her Instagram and shared a dreamy video of her engagement ceremony. “From being in a relationship to going through all the ups and downs, getting two different families together and what not.. what a journey this love put us through. I’m glad we made it! 26 – 02 – 2022 💍 ♾ ❤️,” she wrote.

Salman Zaidi rose to fame after winning the reality show ‘Ace of Space’ and has gained a huge fanbase post his stint. He has over 250K followers on Instagram and trended quite a few times on Twitter. He was also a part of 13th season of Splitsvilla X3.

Speaking about Zeba Hassan, she is a make-up artist from Hyderabad and has more than 45K followers on Instagram.

Soon after pictures and videos of their engagement ceremony went viral on social media, several netizens including celebrities and ‘zaidiarmy’ chimmed to the comments section and congratulated the couple.