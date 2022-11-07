Ace Of Space winner Salman Zaidi performs Umrah [Photos]

Hyderabad: The reality star and Ace Of Space 2 winner Salman Zaidi, who recently got married to his ladylove Zeba Hassan, is currently in Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah. The couple jetted off to Mecca soon after tying the knot.

Sharing a beautiful video from his holy trip on Instagram, Salman Zaidi wrote, “Allhumdulilah For Everything! Completed My First Umrah With My Love!”

Salman and Zeba shared many glimpses of their religious trip to Mecca and Madina on their Instagram handles. Check them out here.

Salman Zaidi and Zeba got engaged on February 26 this year in an intimate ceremony in Falaknuma Palace, Hyderabad. The couple, who is head-over-heels in love, tied the knot in a traditional ceremony on October 16 which was also a private affair with only the attendance of close friends and family.

Salman Zaidi is best known for the MTV reality show ‘EX or next’ and ‘Ace of space season 2. On the other hand, Zeba Hassan is a well-known makeup artist from Hyderabad and has a Youtube channel for vlogs.

Meanwhile, let’s look at the other celebrities who performed Umrah this year.

1. Ali Fazal

2. Gauahar Khan

3. Sana Khan