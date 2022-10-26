Acting PM of New Zealand congratulates Rishi Sunak

Auckland: Acting Prime Minister Grant Robertson has congratulated Rishi Sunak on his appointment as Conservative Party leader and Prime Minister of the United Kingdom.

“New Zealand’s relationship with the UK is very strong, based on shared values, history and people-to-people connections,” Grant Robertson said.

“I’ve had the opportunity to speak with Rishi Sunak several times in his previous role as Chancellor of the Exchequer.

“He is a friend of New Zealand and we are looking forward to working closely with him on issues that matter to both countries, including ratifying the NZ-UK FTA, climate change, the Pacific, and supporting Ukraine.

“We look forward to connecting with PM Sunak and his team soon, to hear about the new UK government’s priorities and how we can further strengthen the relationship,” Grant Robertson said.