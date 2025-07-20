Action against those who try to defame Kanwar Yatris: UP CM Adityanath

Meerut: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said some people are trying to defame the Kanwar yatra on social media and urged every ‘Kanwar sangh’ to expose the malcontents.

“We have to keep in mind that where there is enthusiasm and excitement, where there is faith and devotion, some elements are constantly trying to disturb that enthusiasm and to defame this devotion and faith,” Adityanath said at an event here.

Social media is replete with videos showing apparent Kanwar yatris, wearing the saffron associated with them, creating ruckus on roads, ransacking hotels, damaging vehicles, and beating civilians.

Also Read Kanwar Yatra pilgrims vandalise Muzaffarnagar eatery over onion in food

Adityanath claimed these are “miscreants” who infiltrate Kanwar groups and bring them a bad name.

“Unmask them, keep them away from you at all costs. Do not allow them to enter your circle. Immediately inform the administration about this,” he said.

Adityanath said there is an administration to take legal action if any such “miscreant” desecrates the kanwar, and urged people not to take matters into their own hands.

“During the entire period, many troublemakers have resorted to defame this holy pilgrimage. We have CCTV footage of all of them. We are going to paste their posters after this (Kanwar Yatra) is over. We are going to take very strict action against them,” he said.

Adityanath alleged that before 2017, the year he came to power, the governments in UP did not allow these holy pilgrimages to happen and created obstacles in their path.

“But today, there are governments that respect your devotion. So it is our responsibility to take it forward with the same sacred sentiment,” he said.

He also urged the kanwariyas to join in cleanliness programmes and strive not to let any river, intersection, or road become dirty.

On Friday too, Adityanath had said that efforts were being made to defame Kanwar pilgrims, and they are being termed “terrorists and rioters.”

Also Read UP govt orders display of QR code stickers in eateries on Kanwar Yatra route

Three kanwariyas were arrested for allegedly assaulting a CRPF jawan following an argument over train tickets at the Mirzapur railway station here, an official said on Sunday.

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan was going to catch the Brahmaputra Express, while the kanwariyas (devotees of Lord Shiva) also wanted to buy tickets for the same train to go to Baidyanath Dham in Jharkhand.

An argument broke out between them over purchasing the tickets.

Meanwhile, Adityanath showered flowers on the kanwariyas from a stage built near Dulhera Chowki in Meerut’s Modipuram area.

Rajya Sabha MP Laxmikant Bajpai and UP’s Minister of State Somendra Tomar shared the stage with him.