Activa identity crisis: Hyderabad constable rides off on wrong scooter

When asked how the constable could take an Activa without the right key, the ACP said that "After one or two years, keys can fit any vehicle."

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 19th April 2026 9:38 pm IST|   Updated: 19th April 2026 9:40 pm IST
Hyderabad constable riding a red scooter, involved in an identity mix-up, highlighting a scooter confusio.

Hyderabad: A fight broke out between two people and a traffic constable after the latter allegedly took off with their Activa, assuming it was his.

Speaking to Siasat.com, Narsingi Assistant Commissioner of Police, G Venkata Ramana Goud, said that Constable Pramod, who is posted at Gachibowli traffic police station, owns a red colour Activa, very similar to the one that the victims. To top it off, he personally knows the victims, the ACP added.

The altercation occurred after the constable saw the Activa parked near a gym and took off with it, assuming it to be his own.

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A fight later broke out between the real owners of the Activa and the constable after they noticed their two-wheeler was missing and confronted the constable, calling him a thief.

In a video that has surfaced on social media, the two people are seen with blood stains on their shirts. However, the police have not registered any case regarding this matter as both parties have reached a “compromise”.

When asked how the constable could take an Activa without the right key, the ACP said that “After one or two years, keys can fit any vehicle.”

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 19th April 2026 9:38 pm IST|   Updated: 19th April 2026 9:40 pm IST

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