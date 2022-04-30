Active COVID-19 cases rise to 20 in Andhra Pradesh

Amaravati: Active COVID-19 cases rose marginally from 16 to 20 in Andhra Pradesh on Friday.

With eight fresh infections reported in the last 24 hours ending 9 AM today, the total number of cases increased to 23,19,683 so far, according to the latest bulletin.

With no fresh fatalities, the overall toll of fatalities remained at 14,730.

Anantapuramu, Bapatla, Prakasam and Tirupati districts reported one fresh case each while Eluru and Visakhapatnam added two each in a day, the bulletin said.

Four infected people got cured, taking the total recoveries to 23,04, 9 33, it said.