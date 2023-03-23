Activist Harsh Mander denied permission to speak at TISS Mumbai

Human rights activist and author Harsh Mander was reportedly refused permission to speak on Bhagat Singh’s martyrdom day at the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) in Mumbai.

The postponement of Mander’s event at TISS comes a day after the Ministry of Home Affairs’ request for a CBI investigation into Aman Biradari, an organisation founded by Mander, for suspected violations of the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act.

The event organisers, Progressive Students’ Forum, claimed that the TISS administration placed unjustified limitations on the Bhagat Singh Memorial Lecture (BSML) just one day before the event.

“BSML is an event held in the campus premises annually for the remembrance of revolutionary figure Bhagat Singh to offer alternative perspectives to the Sangh appropriation of the legendary freedom fighter. It involves cultural events and an address by guest lecturers. For the fifth edition, renowned social activist and ex IAS officer Harsh Mander who has spearheaded campaigns such as Karwan-e – Mohabbat and Right to food and Aishe Ghosh, President of the JNU student’s union and political activist who came into prominence during the anti-CAA protest were set to join the gathering,” read the statement by PSF.

Students protested in front of the Director’s Bungalow on March 21st and 22nd in response to the cancellation. Following the demonstration, the administration granted permission to the left student body but rejected permission to outside guest lecturers or specialists.

Delhi University professor and writer Apoorvanand called the incident, ‘Indian democracy is at work’.

“Indian democracy at work: Harsh Mander told that he was not welcome in TISS, Bombay to give his talk to mark the martyrdom day of Bhagat Singh. Before that NLU, Lucknow canceled his talk. CBI, ED, NCPCR have already initiated action against him,” he tweeted.

Indian democracy at work: Harsh Mander told that he was not welcome in TISS, Bombay to give his talk to mark the martyrdom day of Bhagat Singh. Before that NLU, Lucknow canceled his talk. CBI, ED, NCPCR have already initiated action against him. — Apoorvanand अपूर्वानंद (@Apoorvanand__) March 23, 2023

Mander’s talk was also recently cancelled by Dr. Ram Manohar Lohiya National Law University in Lucknow.