Activist seeks contempt action over threats to CJI Gavai

New Delhi: The Mission Ambedkar founder has written to Attorney General R Venkataramani seeking consent to initiate criminal contempt proceedings against two people allegedly involved in inciting the attempted attack on Chief Justice of India B R Gavai.

Suraj Kumar Bauddh, in his letter, cited a video released by religious orator Aniruddhacharya alias Aniruddh Ram Tiwari on September 21, in which he purportedly issued threats against the Chief Justice over remarks attributed to him in the Vishnu Idol case.

“If you want to get your chest ripped open, then let me know,” Tiwari is heard saying in the video that went viral on social media.

It said that YouTuber Ajeet Bharati also made objectionable statements on social media.

“These statements and actions are aimed at provoking violence against the Hon’ble Chief Justice of India and other judges. The tone and tenor of such public provocation are extremely dangerous, and these posts have gone viral, creating heated debates and escalating tensions.

“Such behavior is unprecedented in the history of the Supreme Court of India. If such individuals are not brought to justice, the independence of the judiciary and the foundation of our democracy could be placed in peril. No court or judge should be prevented from discharging their duties without fear or favor,” the letter read.

In an unprecedented incident, a 71-year-old lawyer attempted to hurl a shoe at CJI Gavai in his courtroom in the Supreme Court on Monday, prompting the Bar Council of India to suspend his licence with immediate effect.