Activists appeal Muslims to participate in Uniform Civil Code consultation

Hyderabad: The Law Commission of India issued a public notice on June 14, inviting the general public and recognized religious organizations to share their views and ideas on the Uniform Civil Code.

The 21st Law Commission of India had previously examined the subject and sought the opinions of all stakeholders through appeals and questionnaires and later issued a consultation paper on “Reforms of Family Law” on August 31, 2018. However, the 22nd Law Commission of India has decided to re-examine the matter.

The Law Commission appeals to interested individuals to present their views within a period of 30 days from the date of the notice. Submissions can be made through the official website of the Law Commission at https://legalaffairs.gov.in/law_commission/ucc/ or via email at membersecretary-lci@gov.in. Stakeholders are also encouraged to submit consultation, discussion, or working papers on any issues related to the Uniform Civil Code to the following address: Member Secretary, Law Commission of India, 4th Floor, Lok Nayak Bhawan, Khan Market, New Delhi – 110 003. The Commission may also conduct personal hearings or discussions if necessary.

Various voluntary organisations, social activists are emphasizing on the importance of public participation and urge individuals, particularly the Muslim community, to actively share their views on the Uniform Civil Code. They are also calling upon the public to raise awareness about this campaign on social media, Whatsapp groups etc and encourage their family and friends to participate in large numbers. They believe that inclusive and diverse perspectives will contribute to a comprehensive understanding of the subject and help shape appropriate recommendations.

The deadline for submitting views and ideas is 30 days from the date of the notice i.e, 14th June 2023. The Law Commission of India looks forward to receiving valuable inputs from the public to inform its deliberations on the Uniform Civil Code.