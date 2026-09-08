Activists protest at London hotel over RSS event linked to Bhagwat

Members of the Indian diaspora in London reportedly disrupted an event linked to Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat at the Bentley Hotel near Gloucester Road tube station on Monday, September 7.

Rajiv Sinha, a member of Hindus for Human Rights UK, initially made the claim and shared the video of the incident on Instagram.

In the video, activists said police were stationed outside the hotel to guard the venue where Bhagwat was allegedly hosting an event. Slogans raised by the protesters, as heard in the video, included “Jab Mohan Bhagwat darta hai, police ko aage karta hai” (When Mohan Bhagwat is afraid, he puts the police in front) and “Mohan Bhagwat shame on you, your hands are bloody too.” Protesters also reportedly directed slogans at the police for protecting the fascists.

One tap — then press “Add” on Google

However, Siasat.com has been unable to independently verify the extent of the protest and the details of Bhagwat’s itinerary.

The reported disruption comes days after hundreds of protesters gathered outside Parliament Square in London on Sunday to oppose Bhagwat’s UK visit, which began on September 3 as the final leg of an international tour that also took him through the United States and Canada.

The demonstration, organised by the South Asian Solidarity Group along with the Indian Workers Association (Great Britain), the UK Indian Muslim Council, Hindus for Human Rights, India Labour Solidarity and other groups, saw placards reading “Never Forget Gujarat Genocide, 2002” and “Diaspora united against fascism.” Protesters also questioned the silence of British officials, including London mayor Sadiq Khan, over the visit.

Bhagwat’s UK itinerary had not been publicly disclosed, a decision activists said was made to avoid public opposition similar to what he faced in New York, where his address at Madison Square Garden on August 29 drew protests and criticism from the US Commission on International Religious Freedom over alleged violence against religious minorities linked to RSS-affiliated groups.

The visit has also divided sections of Britain’s Sikh community after Bhagwat’s undisclosed visit to the Khalsa Jatha British Isles Gurdwara in Holland Park, west London, with the Sikh Federation (UK) saying several gurdwaras and individuals had expressed outrage over the visit.