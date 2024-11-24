Actor Ali gets notices for illegal constructions in Vikarabad farmhouse

Hyderabad: Actor Ali has received notices from the Nawabpet Mandal Gram Panchayat in Vikarabad district for constructing structures at his farmhouse without the necessary permissions.

The Gram Panchayat Secretary, Shobharani, issued these notices, advising him to halt the construction activities.

The notices pertain to the farmhouse located in the Ekmamidi revenue area, survey number.

Previously, Ali had been warned to submit the required documents and obtain the necessary approvals for the construction.

However, since he did not respond, the Panchayat Secretary has now issued a second notice.

The latest notice urges him to present the relevant documents and acquire the required permissions.

It also states that if he fails to comply, actions will be taken in accordance with the Panchayati Raj Act.