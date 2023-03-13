Actor and Investor Mahesh Babu Surprise Hyderabadis

Hyderabad: Mahesh Babu is a multi-talented powerhouse who has mastered the art of both on-screen and off-screen success. He is a well-known actor who has won over audiences’ hearts with his charisma and talent, but what really sets him apart are his intelligent financial decisions.

Mahesh has a diverse range of business ventures and has established himself as a smart investor and businessman. With AMB Cinemas, a multiplex bearing his name and housing some of Hyderabad’s largest screens, he has already made waves in the entertainment sector. Additionally, The Humble Co, a sustainable and eco-friendly clothing collaboration with Myntra that marked his entry into the textile industry, has received positive feedback from customers.

But Mahesh isn’t content to stop there. He has joined forces with AN Restaurants, a well-known franchise in Hyderabad, to make his mark in the restaurant business. He is securing this exciting partnership through a trade in priceless Banjara Hills real estate, using his strategic business skills.

Mahesh consistently demonstrates that he is more than just a celebrity and that he is a true innovator in business, not afraid to take calculated risks and investigate new opportunities. His ability to juggle his success on-screen with his off-screen career leaves his fans and followers speechless with appreciation. Mahesh Babu is an absolute powerhouse, and we eagerly await what he will be able to do next!

Mahesh Babu Net Worth:

Mahesh Babu’s net worth as of 2022 is Rs. 244 crores. He charges between Rs. 40 and Rs. 45 crores for a movie. In addition, he also promotes a number of brands, which includes Tata Sky, Mahindra Tractors, Mountain Dew, Ariel India, Santoor Soap, Idea Cellular, and Jos Alukkas.