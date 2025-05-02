Actor Anil Kapoor’s mother Nirmal dies in Mumbai at 90

Nirmal Kapoor was married to film producer Surinder Kapoor, with whom she had four children -- Anil, Reena, Boney and Sanjay.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 2nd May 2025 11:42 pm IST

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor’s mother Nirmal died on Friday evening at a private hospital in Mumbai due to old age-related ailments, a source said.

She was 90.

“Nirmal Kapoor ji passed away today at around 5:20 pm due to age-related issues at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital. She was admitted to the hospital a few days ago,” the source told PTI.

MS Creative School
Also Read
Amazon MX player adds 20+ Global titles to V-desi catalog

Her last rites will be held on Saturday morning at Pawan Hans crematorium.

Nirmal Kapoor was married to film producer Surinder Kapoor, with whom she had four children — Anil, Reena, Boney and Sanjay.

Her grandchildren include Sonam Kapoor, Rhea, Harshvardhan, Arjun, Janhvi, Khushi and Anshula, Shanaya, Jahaan, and Mohit Marwah.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 2nd May 2025 11:42 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Bollywood updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button