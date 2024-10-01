Actor Govinda sustains bullet injury on leg as revolver misfires

Govinda, 60, was taken for treatment to a nearby Criticare hospital hospital and has returned to his residence, the official said.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Updated: 1st October 2024 10:42 am IST
Govinda reunites with his crush on Super Dancer after 20 years [Video]
Govinda (Instagram)

Mumbai: Actor Govinda on Tuesday sustained a bullet injury on his leg as his licensed revolver misfired, police said.

The actor was about to leave from his Juhu residence around 4.45 am when the revolver misfired, a police official said. The actor hasn’t lodged any complaint, he added.

Govinda, 60, was taken for treatment to a nearby Criticare hospital hospital and has returned to his residence, the official said.

“We had a 6 am flight to catch for a show in Kolkata and I had reached the airport. Govinda ji was about to leave his residence for the airport when this accident happened,” the actor’s manager said.

“The revolver apparently fell down while being kept in the cupboard and misfire. It is due to god’s grace that Govinda ji sustained only leg injury and it was nothing serious,” he said.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Updated: 1st October 2024 10:42 am IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Entertainment updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button