Actor Jayasudha likely to join BJP

Hyderabad: Telugu actor and former Congress MLA Jayasudha Kapoor might join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). On Saturday, July 29, she met the Telangana BJP president G Kishen Reddy who invited her to join the party.

Speaking to the Times of India (TOI), the 64-year-old actress said that no decision was taken. “Kishan Reddy and other party leaders asked me to join the party. I have not taken a decision yet as I want some time to think it over. I sought certain clarifications from the party leadership on my role in the party,” she was quoted by TOI.

Last year, Jayasudha was invited by the BJP leader and chairperson of the party’s election management committee in Telangana Eatala Rajender before the Munugode elections. She, along with Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy was invited. The latter is now the party’s national executive member.

A versatile actor, Jayasudha Kapoor predominantly worked in Tamil and Telugu movies. In 2009, she won the Secunderabad assembly constituency as a Congress candidate. Post-Telangana formation, she joined the Telugu Desam Party in 2016. Later she joined the YSR Congress party to contest the 2019 assembly elections but resigned afterwards.