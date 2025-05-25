Actor Paresh Rawal reacts to Hera Pheri 3 controversy

Mumbai: The much-loved Hera Pheri series has hit a big roadblock. Paresh Rawal, who played the funny and famous Babu Bhaiya, has left Hera Pheri 3. What followed was a legal fight, online drama, and upset fans.

Why Did Paresh Rawal Leave?

On May 25, Paresh Rawal posted on X (formerly Twitter) that his lawyer had sent a legal reply explaining why he quit the film. He said his exit was fair and all issues will be sorted once the team reads the response.

My lawyer, Ameet Naik, has sent an appropriate response regarding my rightful termination and exit. Once they read my response all issues will be laid to rest. — Paresh Rawal (@SirPareshRawal) May 25, 2025

Reports say Rawal left because of payment delays. He was given Rs. 11 lakh as signing amount, but the rest of his Rs. 15 crore fee would come only after the film’s release, which may take two years. So, he returned the Rs. 11 lakh, added 15% interest, and a bit extra too.

Akshay Kumar Takes Legal Action

Akshay Kumar, who is also producing the movie, wasn’t happy with Rawal’s sudden exit. His team claims it caused big problems — money loss, schedule issues, and damage to the film’s progress.

His production company, Cape of Good Films, has reportedly sued Paresh Rawal for Rs. 25 crore. Their lawyer, Pooja Tidke, said that they had already shot a teaser and signed contracts. Rawal backing out shocked the whole team.

Will Hera Pheri 3 Still Happen?

Fans are worried. For them, Hera Pheri isn’t complete without Babu Bhaiya. While Akshay and Suniel Shetty are still part of the film, Rawal’s exit has left a big gap.

The legal teams are now involved, and the future of Hera Pheri 3 is unclear. Fans are hoping things get better and the trio returns to make them laugh once again.